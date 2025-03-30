When an automotive marque is synonymous with outstanding build quality, superior performance, and timeless design, it quickly becomes a household name. Akin to its contemporaries in the industry, Nissan also caters to racing endeavors or motorsports in general. It does so with the help of a specialty division. In an odd yet welcome move, the company unveiled the Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife.

There comes a point when a car brand’s appeal expands beyond motoring. As such, the next logical approach is to introduce lifestyle products to sate the ever-growing demand from its loyal clientele. A foray into kitchenware seems totally out of left field, but Japanese cutlery is highly prized among culinary enthusiasts.

A slogan on the official website reads: “Where tradition meets innovation.” According to Nissan, its Z series and traditional knifemaking follow three core tenets: Precision, performance, and craftsmanship. Hence, the Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife is a curated collaboration between the carmaker, Niigata Prefecture-based knifemaker Kiryu, and sushi master Chef Hiroyuki “Chef Hiro” Terada.

With such prominent names in their respective fields behind this project, it deserves to be on display when not in use. Apart from the reverence it deserves, the edge is ridiculously sharp. The double-beveled matte black blade measures 210 mm long.

Nissan is opting for VG10 core clad steel due to its incredible edge retention and corrosion/rust resistance. Each Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife features a buffalo horn handle and a stylish red spacer for contrast. Moreover, engravings of Kiryu’s logo, Chef Hiro’s signature, and the serialization number adorn the blade. Only 240 examples are up for grabs, and most are already spoken for.

Images courtesy of Nissan