Mason jars have a long-standing history of providing safe viable storage for food and drinks. But their lids easily rust so they end up as drinking bottles instead. Thankfully, there are reusable lids compatible with Mason jars so you can repurpose old ones from storage. Those from Thermomaven are vacuum sealable using its JV03 Vacuum Sealer.

There are ten patented reusable Mason jar lids: five wide-mouth and five regular-mouth. The lids feature a built-in date dial, allowing you to twist the pointer to the storage end date. Then vacuum sealing with this machine is very easy.

First, ensure the red valve is centered on the lid. Then place the lid on the jar, put the JV03 vacuum sealer on top ensuring the valve is covered, and a quick button press automatically starts and stops the process. The sealer offers effective preservation ideal for canning fruits, vegetables, or snacks with an impressive -70kPa pressure.

A depressed valve in the center shows an effective sealing. Meanwhile, a bulged valve means the absence of air pressure inside the bottle signaling an air leak. Then removing the lid from the jar is also effortless and requires no tool. Simply lift the valve to release air and the lid slides off easily.

Moreover, the JV03 vacuum sealer not only works with Mason jars. It is also effective with bags, containers, and even wine bottles. It runs on a rechargeable 2000mAh battery that lasts for over 400 uses and comes with a 5V1A charging cable. Its design is 67% smaller than standard models for portability. This way, you can use it anytime and anywhere.

Images courtesy of ThermoMaven