Tiny houses or those having to make do with limited space in their kitchen for food prep and cooking may find the Magic Cube Cooking System useful. It offers versatile functionality in a sleek frame that integrates several cooking elements.

It offers a space-saving format through a modular and customizable approach. This way, ensuring you have what you need within easy reach for a comfortable cooking experience. The interconnected system combines multiple important functions, such as an induction cooker and an open flame cooker.

Likewise, the Magic Cube Cooking System integrates a range hood for a clean and well-ventilated cooking atmosphere. It also has a small built-in sink with faucet for washing dishes, utensils, or food ingredients. Moreover, there are modules to store your most-used condiments so they are within quick and easy reach. This way, you don’t have to go back and forth from one shelf to another, which could result in accidental cooking mishaps.

Moreover, the modular system offers a space to disinfect knives or utensils. Thanks to its customizable and modular design, you have the freedom to design your cooking space according to your comfort and needs. You can mix and match to find your ideal functional setup.

The Magic Cube Cooking System conveniently comes in standard dimensions, making it easy to integrate into different kitchen layouts. The modules are also replaceable, so you can extend their lifespan. This system helps utilize kitchen space. But we may never know if it’s effective or not, as it’s a concept for now.

Images courtesy of Tim Chen/Behance