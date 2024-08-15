Motorsports continues to captivate people, especially those already interested in high-performance machines. Throughout the years, manufacturers with the most victories — as well as their sponsors — became household names. One of the most iconic paint jobs and liveries to ever grace the tracks was by an American company. The RSR Project presents another sleek tribute it calls the Gulf Blue.

As it says, this is the team’s third outing that showcases the distinct colorway. It’s taking a classic sports car and applying some modifications. This time the donor car is a 1986 Porsche 911 which welcomes tweaks based on the RennSport Rennwagen (RSR) variant. According to the shop, this one-off’s owner was involved throughout the process.

The Gulf Blue touts a widebody conversion from the original. To ensure the vehicle is in exceptional working order, it first undergoes an extensive restoration. Despite the old-school appearance, this bad boy now rocks a suspension system upgrade. They’re also adding a fresh set of brakes and replacing select parts with lightweight alternatives.

Next is the 3.2-liter flat-six engine and the changes to it. According to The RSR Project, the mill now cranks out 235 horsepower courtesy of the new cams, wider bores, and enhanced ECU. The Gulf Blue now officially packs a 3.4-liter power plant with a manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the cockpit is as sparse as can be to keep weight in check.

The final touches involve the body’s powder blue base coat with an orange racing stripe. The latter hue is likewise visible on the “Carrera” and “Porsche” graphics. The Gulf Blue rides on four 15″ Braid rims with Michelin TB-15 rubber. Should you want one, get in touch with the establishment to build your bespoke Porsche 911.

Images courtesy of The RSR Project