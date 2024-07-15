This treehouse-like single family home in Houston, Texas sits on stilts built around a 200-year-old pecan tree. Located at 1002 Edwards Street, Washington Avenue Memorial Park, it sits on an acre of land and perches 13 feet above the ground, with views of the city’s famed “Be Someone” bridge. It also provides an up-close view of sculptor David Adickes’ 18-foot-tall busts of four national and local political figures, including Sam Houston and Abraham Lincoln.

This is a one-of-a-kind residence built in 2023 and designed by Scott Strassers of Strasser Design, whose mastery of refined details is evident throughout the property. The exterior is enveloped in an energy-efficient and weather-resistant steel rainscreen. Meanwhile, the expansive 2,276 sq. ft. interior features custom millwork crafted of exotic veneers, book-matched Carrera marble countertops, and imported porcelain flooring.

This treehouse retreat at 1002 Edwards Street hosts two beds and two baths, along with a half bath. It has a public wing housing that hosts the kitchen and living/dining room that benefit from natural light and views of Adickes oversized Presidents heads. Meanwhile, the bedroom wing overlooks a forest-like setting and offers spectacular views of downtown.

The primary suite’s en-suite bath boasts dual sinks and a marble-clad soaking tub beneath a skylight. The property also has a carport tucked under the home at street level and covered by stacked wood planks around the back. The home is accessible via a wood and steel staircase found underneath the pecan tree’s branches.

Residents get a better look at the tree from a shaded balcony positioned underneath its limbs. This home at 1002 Edwards Street is on the market for $1,595,000 with Christina Rodriguez and Laura Mudd of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Images courtesy of FCharles Photography/Elliman.com