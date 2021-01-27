It has been a while since Beats by Dre had a major collaboration since its acquisition by Apple. In fact, fans were previously worried that the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit might kill off the iconic brand. We’re glad that it was only speculation as new models continue to come out. Keeping up with the true wireless (TWS) craze, were getting the Beats x fragment design Powerbeats Pro. We love the minimalist white graphics against the stealthy black-on-black shell.

The man behind the label is Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. Those in the loop know him as the “godfather of Ura-Harajuku fashion scene.” So far, a list of his previous collaborations includes leading labels such as Supreme, Stussy, Levi’s, and Nike just to name a few. Given how the industry associates Beats by Dre with style, the Beats x fragment design Powerbeats Pro works as a trendy accessory.

Presentation aside, this is a durable pair of wireless earphones that can withstand even the most intense workouts. The adjustable earhooks provide a secure hold to keep it in place no matter how much you move about. Furthermore, the moisture-resistant construction of the Beats x fragment design Powerbeats Pro brushes off sweat and water like a champ.

Playback time should be around 9 hours on a full charge for a total of 24 hours with the accompanying charging case. You’ll find a double lightning emblem on the left earbud and the FRGMT branding on the right one. The colorway continues on to the charging case – along with the previously indicated logo on the exterior and interior of the upper shell. The Beats x fragment design Powerbeats Pro drops on January 29, 2021.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre