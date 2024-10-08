As always, the last half of the year is when most carmakers generally release the models they advertised months ago. Patience does pay off when you’re about to invest in a new ride, so it might as well be the best package available. For big families, a full-size SUV like Ford’s 2025 Expedition is among the best money can buy. Plus, Overlanding addicts can get it in the Tremor Edition.

We can’t blame those who go for the Platinum trim level with its abundance of luxurious extras. Nonetheless, if you want a reliable machine for your outdoor escapades, the Tremor Edition is an excellent option. The Blue Oval intentionally markets this bad boy as a trail-ready configuration.

It’s an SUV tailor-made for adventure and is appropriately outfitted with all the awesome stuff to do so. Under its hood is the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 of the 2024 Expedition. The mill cranks out an impressive 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Reports tell us all trims come with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Traversing any surface should be a breeze courtesy of its four-wheel-drive system, 10.6″ ground clearance, skid plate, and heavy-duty undercarriage protection.

Furthermore, its wheels are shod in 33″ General Grabber all-terrain tires. Ford is even equipping the 2025 Expedition Tremor with Trail Turn Assist and Rock Crawl mode for good measure. The power steering and suspension systems are likewise factory-tuned to handle any off-road conditions.

Next, frame-mounted tow hooks with its Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Backup Assist ensure professional-level precision control. The interior of the 2025 Expedition Tremor can comfortably seat up to eight or haul more cargo with the third-row bench folded. Finally, the rear Split Gate adds another layer of versatility to this 4×4.

