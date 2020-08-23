If not for the totally unexpected pandemic this year, summer festivities should already be in full. Nevertheless, there are certain territories that are fortunate enough to have controlled the outbreak at the onset. Hence, all hope is not lost for folks who simply must get their dose of vitamin D and vitamin sea. You have to admit the allure of open waters – be it fresh of salty – draws us in for all kinds of activities. The 2021 Yamaha Superjet is ready for those who want to indulge in something more.

Sure, scuba diving, swimming, snorkeling, and a whole bunch of water-related fun are all available. However, if one prefers to speed over water in something a little more personal, a jet ski would be a great platform.

Yamaha has been crafting some of the best ones out there especially its iconic WaveRunner lineup. The Superjet is a whole new breed of stand-up models that should appeal to both professionals and greenhorns alike.

The manufacturer boasts about the new hull design that should meet the requirements of riders who want to do more. Newbies, on the other hand, will find it more accommodating and easier to operate. Yamaha equips the Superjet with an all-new L-MODE that keeps acceleration and top speed in check as a safety precaution.

Meanwhile, it likewise has everything that allows seasoned veterans to pull off even the most extreme maneuvers. Powering the Superjet is a three-cylinder four-stroke Yamaha TR-1 marine engine at 1,049 cc. Pricing starts at $9,499 and goes up from there.

Images courtesy of Yamaha