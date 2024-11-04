Getting around the city with minimal to no carbon emissions is a trend we should all be supporting. Lately, the effects of climate change have dealt devasting blows to some regions through natural disasters caused by dramatic shifts in weather patterns. To help spread awareness, let’s choose to commute via versatile mobility platforms. Perhaps something slim and compact like the ANT concept.

Apart from green motorized versions of bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, and skateboards, stand-up scooters are quickly becoming mainstream. Given these types of two-wheelers can easily navigate narrow paths, it makes it easier for riders to weave through traffic. Meanwhile, a team of Italian designers describe their work as a “nanomobility vehicle.”

We can’t help but agree, given the ANT concept can seamlessly convert from a standard-size e-scooter into an object the size of a briefcase. Instead of a regular headtube, it uses hinges and a sliding mechanism to store its components when not in use. We also like how the handlebar locks into place and forms the carrying handle.

As the group put it, this futuristic form of transport is “an always ready to go vehicle, both capable of assisting you with last-mile travel and being versatile in indoor spaces.” So far, we think the current iteration of the swivel-out footrests is too slim. Making them wider would be beneficial for the sake of comfort.

Apart from the ergonomics, they likewise incorporated LEDs for the headlights and brake lights. These may seem trivial, but visibility in the dark greatly enhances safety for everyone involved. Plus, the translucent body panels on the ANT are an awesome visual element that adds to its high-tech vibe.

Images courtesy of Eugenio Costa/Bonshe Design/Edoardo Graci/Nicolò Tallone/Behance