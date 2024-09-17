If given the opportunity, what type of emission-free mobility platform would you choose as a daily driver? An overwhelming majority are likely to pick an EV, but plenty of other options are available. As long as regulations allow, there are e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters, and some that don’t have a specific classification like the Modi.

Renders show us a skateboard-esque aesthetic, which seems fabricated mostly out of metal. Our guess would be something lightweight yet durable such as aluminum or other cutting-edge alloys. This is the work of South Korean designers Geunyeong Do, Sumin Park, Changyu Seo, and Eojin Park.

The team writes, “we aim to address the transportation issues faced by modern city dwellers. In complex and congested urban areas, PMD (Personal Mobility Device) is highly useful. However, many PMD have become a new nuisance on the roads due to their heavy weight, large size, and disorderly presence.”

In the official images, its size should be approximately that of a standard laptop. The Modi is purportedly compact enough to store inside a backpack, which does away with concerns about parking. Rectractable footrests allow for an ergonomic riding (standing) position during use and a smaller physical footprint during storage.

To make the rider more visible to other commuters when it gets dark, there is LED lighting on various parts of the body. Since the Modi concept is currently in the early stages, details regarding its operation are missing. Maybe it requires you to shift your weight forward like a hoverboard or interact with a wireless remote to move around. Finally, the Mecanum wheels could also facilitate omnidirectional movement.

Images courtesy of Geunyeong Do/Sumin Park/Changyu Seo/Eojin Park