With the way things are going, flying cars are likely to come sooner than we think. In fact, some concepts have already turned into actual units that are undergoing testing. Once guidelines have been established, it won’t be long before deliveries will be fulfilled. Meanwhile, Xpeng teases a concept that boasts a feature the others have omitted.

As hinted by the description, most of the proposals we’ve seen so far are more eVTOL than an automobile. This issue is what Xpeng – alongside HT Aero – plans to address when they launch their platform in 2024. Images from the collaboration show a machine that looks exactly like an EV.

However, when it’s ready to take flight, the car will extend a pair of foldable rotors. When on the ground, the mechanism cleverly hides everything within a storage bay behind the cockpit. A video shows the system in action, but in rendered form only.

It’s likely owners who wish to take to the skies will be required to obtain a license. To ensure the safety of future transportation, regulations should adapt as well. In the event of a malfunction, while airborne, Xpeng says parachutes will deploy to help it land safely.

Cutting-edge sensors are also at play to detect if there are hazards before it can fly. HT Aero notes the overall design is still subject to change. As for costs, eager buyers of the Xpeng flying car can expect to pay about $157,000 for the emission-free ride. The growing number of personal flight concepts are a good indication that this might be the next big leap in travel.

Images courtesy of Xpeng/HT Aero