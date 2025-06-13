Last year, Xiaomi made a bold declaration to the surprise of the automotive industry. Instead of a major smartphone announcement, it was all about establishing a new record at Nürburgring Nordschleife. If you thought the Chinese company only deals in consumer electronics and household appliances, it also now manufactures electric vehicles. Thus, the SU7 Ultra just set a new lap record at the legendary race course.

A couple of years ago, the Green Hell saw several high-performance production EVs make and break lap times at the iconic track in Germany. Notable makes and models include a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package and the Rimac Nevera. Official timekeeping lists their achievements as 7:55.05 minutes and 7:05.02 minutes, respectively.

However, Xiaomi’s green sedan blows them out of the water. According to the reports, the SU7 Ultra zipped around the 12.9-mile circuit to clock in at 7:04.95 minutes. The sleek emission-free sedan appears to put even the most ridiculous hypercars to shame. It goes to show that we should never judge a book by its cover.

From a design standpoint, the modest exterior and standard aero kit are nothing to write home about. Nonetheless, this green machine is packing a triple-motor setup capable of cranking out 1,527 horsepower. Furthermore, its aerodynamic silhouette purportedly generates an impressive downforce of around 4,700 lbs.

According to its engineers, the SU7 Ultra can easily hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds. Meanwhile, it can likewise reach a top speed of 217 mph. As of the record-setting attempt, it reached a maximum speed of approximately 215 mph.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi