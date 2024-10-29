Among the world’s popular SUVs, which one is your favorite? There are plenty we like from the U.S.A. but when it comes to European manufacturers, the choices are fewer yet remarkable nonetheless. Now, top-class motoring and luxury fashion come together under the direction of a Japanese style icon to give us the G-Class Past II Future.

Its original unveiling was in Shanghai at the “The City of Genius” event. By the way, the man behind the G-Class Past II Future is none other than Tomoaki Nagao. Currently working for Kenzo as its artistic director, he is also the creator of the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (Bape).

Reports reveal the inspiration for this highly exclusive production is a one-off restoration of a convertible two-door G-Wagen. It features a quilted roof with a puffer pattern, a two-tone exterior, golden accents, tartan upholstery, and a Devon Turnbull custom sound system.

Meanwhile, the G-Class Past II Future is four-door hardtop clad in a two-tone gray and olive green exterior. Contrast comes from the matte black window frame surrounds, bumpers, and rims. Special badging also appears on various sections of the 4×4.

Inside, Tartan upholstery once again covers most of the surfaces as well as the seats. Only 20 examples are available for purchase and the series number is visible on a center console etching. Clients can outfit their rides with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six or a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

We’re looking at 362 horsepower with 553 lb-ft of torque and 416 horsepower with 450 lb-ft of torque, respectively. Both power plants are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that outputs everything to all four wheels. The G-Class Past II Future will ship out to owners next year.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz