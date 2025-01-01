It seems unfair that huge marketing budgets allow some products to overshadow others with intuitive features. Unfortunately, this is how things work in the highly competitive consumer electronics segment of the technology industry. As interest surrounding handheld gaming PCs continues to surge, the AYANEO 3 can potentially disrupt the momentum of its rivals.

Although Valve’s Steam Deck is not the first of its kind, the seamless software experience, ergonomic form factor, and access to a huge library of titles made it a hit. Soon, the biggest names in computer hardware followed with their own platforms. Meanwhile, AYANEO was steadily gaining momentum with a varied selection of portable gaming devices.

The AYANEO 3 is billed as “the world’s first modular handheld” and for a good reason. Take note that it is totally unlike Lenovo’s Legion Go with detachable controllers. Dubbed the Magic Module, the system allows players to swap out the face buttons, d-pad, joy-sticks, and more. As for the shoulder bumpers and triggers, these remain static.

According to the press release, the engineers are even taking it beyond the usual. Instead of magnets or mechanical methods, the AYANEO 3 leverages stepper motors. Many will consider this overkill, but we are actually eager to experience something as cool as a motorized ejection of these components.

Surprisingly, the mechanic takes it even further. It looks like we can rotate the modules 180 degrees and do the same for the button caps. If the AYANEO 3 manages to execute this without any hitch, expect sales to go through the roof. As gamers, we always welcome innovative ways to interact with our favorite titles.

Images courtesy of AYANEO