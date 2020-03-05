Recently, Xiaomi has been getting a lot of attention with the latest handsets the made their debut. With the cancellation of this year’s Mobile World Congress, manufacturers are doing things differently. A couple of days ago, we gave everyone a preview of the wraparound display on the Mi Mix Alpha. Now, its time we check out the brand premium gaming-grade flagship handset. The Black Shark 3 series is on the way and we can’t wait to get our hands on one.

Chipset, Design, & Construction

There are two models available the Pro and the base version. Both are beasts when it comes to performance and features, but there are some small differences. Let being by looking at the quality of its construction. The Black Shark 3 series features a metal frame with glass panel cutouts to give it an aggressive angular style. Then there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC for high-end processing power in addition to 5G connectivity.

Imaging & Audio

Each version sports a primary imaging system with a triple-camera setup. What you are getting is a 64-megapixel main, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel bokeh sensor. To give users more display real estate, the 20-megapixel forward-facing shooter sits within the thing upper bezel. In landscape mode, the two front-firing speakers deliver stereo audio to enhance your gameplay.

Features

Now, this is where the differences begin. The vanilla variant of the Black Shark 3 features capacitive shoulder buttons for gaming. On the other hand, its Pro sibling flaunts a pair of pop-up triggers that are durable enough to withstand even the most intense gaming sessions. In fact, Xiaomi claims that internal testing numbers are outstanding. The buttons are rated for up to 300,000 actuations and can withstand more than a million clicks.

Display Technology & Battery Details

The Pro sports a bigger 7.1-inch display, while the base model uses a 6.67-inch screen. The panels use AMOLED technology with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz touch-sampling rate. To make it even easier to hold while gaming, a secondary 18W magnetic pogo-pin charging port is on the back. Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh for the bigger phone and 4,720 mAh for the regular. Both Black Shark 3 models support 65W fast charging technology.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi