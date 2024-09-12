Leading up to Apple’s “Glowtime” event early this week, Huawei was already teasing something groundbreaking. As rivals like Samsung take a jab at the iPhone 16 lineup’s lack of innovation, others wonder if a foldable iOS device is actually in development. Meanwhile, the new Mate XT Ultimate Design pushes the flexible display envelope even further.

Even before its big reveal, industry insiders were already hinting at the next wave of foldables. As it stands right now, almost every Android OEM that caters to both entry-level and premium-tier segments features a model with flexible panels. However, Huawei is the first out of the gate to commercially launch a triple-fold configuration.

The Mate XT Ultimate Design sports a massive 10.2″ OLED screen in tablet mode. Interestingly, the two hinges allow it to collapse into a standard handset with a 6.4″ display. Depending on its usage mode, Huawei says the thickness ranges from 3.6 mm to 12.8 mm. As you can see, its dimensions imply a pocket-friendly form factor when fully collapsed.

At the core of the hybrid device is a Kirin 9010 5G SoC with 16 GB of RAM. Storage variants on offer include 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Powering the Mate XT Ultimate Design is a 5600 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. From an aesthetic perspective, the golden metal accents and genuine leather exudes a luxurious vibe.

Primary imaging comes from the 50-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and 12-megapixel periscope unit with 5.5x optical zoom. An 8-megapixel sensor is likewise available for selfies. With the ongoing trade restrictions imposed by the United States government, Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2.

Images courtesy of Huawei