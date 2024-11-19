A trending style in tech these days is a combination of retro and modern design elements. So far, we like how some incorporate tactile analog control interfaces, transparent/translucent enclosures, vintage elements, and cutting-edge features. A concept we recently discovered is called the Nostalgic. It’s an interesting device with a unique functionality.

Even without an explanation of what it can do, the renders tell us this is an audio device. It resembles a sleek metallic conference speaker with an almost tonal motif save for the vibrant yellow Ai mode button, volume slider, and switch. Likewise, perforations near the right edge and just below the digital display form the grille.

You’re probably wondering about the round module to the left of the Nostalgic. Initially, we thought it was a detachable Bluetooth speaker. However, Seunghyeon Kim of Busan, South Korea-based Focus Studio reveals what it’s exactly for. A small cutout makes it easy to slide your thumb or finger underneath and remove the “record runner.”

The motorized unit uses a magnetic pogo-pin connector to recharge while docked. Flip it over to find three wheels and a stylus. The Nostalgic is practically akin to a robot vacuum, wherein it navigates the grooves of the vinyl record for music playback. Buttons below the speaker grille are for rewind, play/pause, and fast-forward.

LED status lights are discretely located at the top left corner, while a microphone grille, AUX port, and USB-C port occupy the left frame. Given that Nostalgic exists only as a concept, details are limited as of our writing. Nonetheless, it’s one of those ideas we feel would be a hit of analog audio enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of Seunghyeon Kim/Focust Studio/Behance