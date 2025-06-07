Since mankind first discovered and mass-produced liquor, the quest to craft unique expressions these alcoholic beverages never ends. Apart from the buzz, drinkers also enjoy the distinct character that develops over time. With the exception of wine, which continues to age even after bottling, distilled spirits typically require extended storage in wooden casks. The CYLO, on the other hand, has something else in mind.

With the help of professionals, the world’s top distilleries occasionally craft special edition releases to surprise and deligth their fans. Thus, enthusiasts always crave booze that’s beyond the norm. It appears a South Korean team of designers feel the same way and propose a bold project. Seoul-based LFD believes the answer lies outside of our planet’s atmosphere.

Given the positive outlook regarding the commercialization of space flights, the CYLO concept intends to send batches of liquor into orbit to mature amidst the void of the cosmos. They believe the conditions out there is potentially more beneficial given the absence of oxygen, humidty, and other factors that can affect quality.

“In Korea, there is a saying that both alcohol and friendship grow better with time. Infused liquor, made by aging selected ingredients over a long period, is more than just a drink—it’s a vessel of anticipation, connecting time and emotion. That’s why we decided to send infused liquor into space. The zero-gravity environment offers the ideal conditions for deeper and more distinctive flavors,” as detailed by the collective.

The process begins at the CYLOPORT — a facility where customers craft their bespoke recipe. The liquor goes into the CYLO BOTTLE, which is then stored in a special container and is sent into orbit inside a CYLO POD. After a specific period, the vessel returns and the client enjoys their creation.

Images courtesy of LFD/Behance