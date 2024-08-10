In this highly digital age having a reliable charging strip always on hand is now a necessity. Especially for the digital nomads, ensuring devices stay charged has become a part of daily life. While there are various charging models available in the market, it can be challenging to pick one that best suits our needs. Anker’s Prime Charging Station, for one, lives up to its name as it caters to the most power-hungry users.

It charges a host of different devices in a slim and travel-friendly design. It uses Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered system for fast and efficient charging power. This charger boasts super fast 250W output and offers simultaneous charging from its six ports (four USB-C and two USB-A). It even has two AC adapters.

Anker’s Prime Charging Station powers up most of today’s devices (laptops, tablets, phones, watches, earbuds, gaming consoles, and more). This way, allowing you to multitask effectively while also keeping your work desk free from messy cables. A 16″ MacBook Pro reaches 50% battery in just 25 minutes using the first USB-C port which delivers an output power of up to 140W.

This desktop charger can even power up two laptops simultaneously. It uses AI to distribute power evenly across all connected devices. It automatically detects the needed power requirements (high, low, standard) and adjusts distribution accordingly for optimal charging efficiency.

Conveniently, Anker’s Prime Charging Station lets you monitor real-time charging through a built-in 2.26″ LCD display. Plus, a smart control dial lets you personalize your devices’ respective charging needs for consistent perfect charging every time.

Images courtesy of Anker