To get that full cinema experience, experts recommend the use of projectors. With countless options available these days, it’s easy to find one that fits your budget. These days, short-throw projects are the types perfect for homes with smaller spaces. On the other hand, if you have adequate room, conventional types like the XGIMI HORIZON Pro are ideal.

At 8.21 x 8.60 x 5.36 inches, the HORIZON Pro is a bit on the chunky side. Still, its form factor is a lot better thanks to a more compact base. It tips the scales at 6.5 lbs, which is on the hefty side. On the other hand, owners will likely mount it or set it on an elevated shelf anyway.

XGIMI is going for versatility here and is ensuring connectivity is never an issue. There’s a DC for power, 2x HDMI, 2x USB-A, LAN, TOSLINK, and a 3.5mm audio port at the rear. Moreover, wireless connectivity includes dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 if you prefer to go cordless.

This DLP LED projector outputs a picture size up to 300 inches at 4K-resolution. Also, the maximum brightness is 2,200 ANSI lumens with a lamp life of 25,000 hours. To deliver crisp and vibrant images, XGIMI equips the HORIZON Pro with cutting-edge tech.

A combination of its X-VUE 2.0 image engine, MEMC frame interpolation technology, HDR10, and AI brightness adjustment system work seamlessly to produces the best visuals. Meanwhile, dual side-firing 8W Harman/Kardon speakers support DTS-HD/DTS Studio and Dolby audio technology provides immersive acoustics.

Running on Android TV 10.0 with Chromecast support, it’s an all-in-one entertainment platform. Google Assistant support is also a great bonus. XGIMI packages everything inside a sleek outer shell with a gunmetal finish. Best of all, the HORIZON Pro does not break the bank.

Images courtesy of XGIMI