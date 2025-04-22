Japanese global architect Kengo Kuma and Swedish furniture brand Gärsnäs teamed up to make the HidaHida Chair. More than a piece of furniture, it’s an homage to Japanese and Scandinavian design, crafted based on a shared view on the importance of materials and craftsmanship.

This armchair features a draped upholstery at the back with pronounced stitching and folds that mimic the silhouette of a tailored garment draped over a chair. Hence, the word “hida,” which means “to drape” or refers to a fold or crease in Japanese. The garment effortlessly blends structure and softness as it drapes on its wooden frame.

The HidaHida Chair features an architecturally distinct wooden construction. It uses solid beech or oak and a steam-bent wooden bow as its unifying component. The seat is recycled felt material while the upholstery is either fabric or leather. There are also color options on the upholstery for personalization.

This chair’s back isn’t hard like those found on conventional chairs. Instead, it is light and comfortable to use for longer periods as it embraces the body. Meanwhile, the hanging skirt at the back enhances the chair’s conviviality and associates it with elegance and fashion.

Kuma says HidaHida Chair aims “to capture the softness of the human body’s form.” He shares, “The lightness of Åke Axelsson’s furniture is what I most admire, but also there is a certain approach to living, a devotion to life itself.” Meanwhile, Dag Klockby at Gärsnäs calls the collaborative piece a representation of both Scandinavian and Japanese influences in its materials and form. It’s a “classical woodwork in combination with innovative upholstery techniques.”

Images courtesy of Gärsnäs