3D printers were insanely expensive machines exclusively for precision manufacturing and industrial engineering applications. As with any piece of tech that receives enough exposure over the internet, it eventually becomes accessible to everyone. Most models use various types of filaments to create a rigid or flexible physical item from an STL file. However, the Loop claims to be a more sustainable alternative

3D printers also create plenty of lattice supports. which often end up in landfills, unless design enthusiasts proactively choose biodegradable materials, These are the parts people usually break off and sand down once the process is complete. Although technically recyclable, folks often just throw them in the trash, which is far from eco-friendly.

Meanwhile, Minjoeng Kim, Yoonjeong Lee, Songhee Kim, Changyu Seo, and Geunyeong Do present a concept to help curb unnecessary waste. According to the designers, disposable cups are everywhere, which is why the Loop is specifically intended for restaurants or cafés. The form factor of this 3D printer resembles a drink dispenser, to help it blend with other kitchen equipment.

We like the tonal gray color of the body and its silver accents. Apart from the metallic trim, the only other contrast comes from the black hotend. It seems another variant comes in a beige/cream housing with silver elements. Despite how it looks, this bad boy is not for beverages.

Instead, the rear section of its housing holds a grinder module, a heating chamber, a cooling chamber, and a filament extruder. From what we can tell, the Loop will primarily turn these into scrubbers. However, the team also says it’s possible to print other types of consumables you usually find in a dining establishment.

Images courtesy of Minjoeng Kim/Yoonjeong Lee/Songhee Kim/Changyu Seo/Geunyeong Do/Behance