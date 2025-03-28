Furniture design may be the most difficult to innovate. These products must follow their respective fundamental form factors so as not to affect utility and ergonomics. Task chairs are an excellent example. To sit for extended periods at a time sounds like a cakewalk, but things are not that simple. Vitra presents the stylish and versatile Mynt.

The product page simply states: “The universal chair Mynt by Erwan Bouroullec combines the appealing home-like aesthetic of a studio chair with a completely new dynamic sitting experience.” After testing our fair share of seats for gaming, work, and leisure, there is a glaring oddity with the Mynt.

Beyond its sleek and minimalist look, the backrest appears to be missing an essential component. Lumbar support is a beneficial feature that enhances the overall comfort of the user. It supports the natural curvature of your spine to prevent slouching and minimize fatigue from poor posture.

Nevertheless, Vitra states: “Mynt defies conventional categorisation and combines the home-like appeal and unassuming aesthetic of a universal chair with the ergonomics of a dynamic task chair.” Buyers can also customize the materials to complement the spaces where these go.

This SKU ships with a fascinating proprietary mechanism. As we shift our weight, the hinge system dynamically tilts the seat to maintain stability. The height is likewise adjustable courtesy of the gas lift module below. We can pick from plywood and plastic parts, which are then paired with a durable yet lightweight aluminum frame.

Removable padded covers with premium fabric upholstery. provide ample cushioning. Lastly, pick between a four-star base with casters, a four-star base on glides, or a five-star base on casters for a bespoke Mynt chair.

Images courtesy of Vitra