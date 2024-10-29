A recent trend among consumer electronics companies is to design their appliances with your home’s decor in mind. Perhaps the most prominent of these projects are the televisions that try to look like a painting, wallpaper, or maybe a canvas on an easel. It’s no surprise Samsung wants to take things a step further with the launch of the Music Frame.

Back in the day, classic TVs and audio systems were bulky items. Since there was practically no way at the time to make them smaller or slimmer, manufacturers opted to make them appear like pieces of furniture. It seems like inconspicuous aesthetics are back in fashion as the South Korean firm presents SKU: HW-LS60D/XY.

The Music Frame is a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-ready device that resembles exactly what its name implies. It ships with a stand, which allows it to resemble a framed picture or artwork. A compact mounting kit is likewise in the box should you choose to mount it on the wall.

With six speakers and 2-channel support, it can easily fill a room with your playlist. Its listed dimensions are 573 mm x 87 mm x 408 mm with a gross weight of approximately 13 lbs. The Music frame is compatible with the SmartThings app ecosystem and Q-Symphony technology.

If you prefer to use Google Home or Alexa, Samsung assures full functionality with the Music Frame. NFC allows for quick pairing with a tap. Meanwhile, music streaming services such as Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast Audio should all work seamlessly.

As indicated by the product page, “SpaceFit Sound Pro enables you to enjoy optimal sound and bass. With heightened clarity tailored to your viewing environments, it analyses room reverberations solely from your Music Frame.”

Images courtesy of Samsung