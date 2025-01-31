The gaming scene is now buzzing with rumors about Sony’s purported return to handheld gaming as well as its next-generation console. Given the recent launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro, many are expecting the PlayStation 6’s arrival in a couple of years. To make the wait a little more bearable, Retro Remake presents the SuperStation One.

We all know there is a huge market for old-school gaming goods and the world’s leading gaming brands do so as well. Along with its rivals, the Japanese consumer electronics conglomerate previously released the PlayStation Classic as a means for us to experience beloved classics. Sadly, the platform was far from perfect.

Gaming pundits attribute its high price point, lackluster game selection, basic interface, and more. In contrast, the SuperStation One boasts an array of cool features that appeal to discerning gamers. As the product page tells us, it is compatible with the original controllers, memory cards, and PS1 software (digital and disc-based).

From a design aspect, Retro Remake incorporates enough subtle cosmetic details to remind us of the OG PlayStation. You’ll find a power and menu button at the top, while the front holds two memory card slots, two controller ports, a USB-A port, and a microSD slot.

Likewise, there is no shortage of I/O options with a USB-C (power supply), 2x USB-A, HDMI, DIN10, VGA, Ethernet, 3.5 mm, TOSLINK, Component (RCA), Composite (RCA), and an expansion slot for the SuperDock (sold separately).

The optional accessory comes with a CD drive (tray loading), 4x USB-A ports, and an internal m.2 2280 slot. Meanwhile, the hardware spec sheet includes a Cyclone V FPGA, 128 MB BGA SDRAM, 24-Bit ADV7125 Video DAC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The SuperStation One is available in Classic Gray, Black, and Transparent Blue.

Images courtesy of Retro Remake