If you have been keeping up with our regular updates about unique timekeeping apparatus, then brands such as Urwerk, Jacob & Co., MB&F, Hublot, and many more are likely on your radar. Unfortunately, due to the prohibitive pricing of these luxury watchmakers, only a privileged few have the means to own one. Thankfully, Xeric is here for us and is sharing details about the latest model joining its lineup – the Soloscope II.

This is not the first time we’ve shined the spotlight on Xeric and its catalog of odd yet fascinating timepieces. Given that most of their watches are limited-edition units, these quickly sell out. For the Soloscope II, they’re apparently bringing it back due to popular demand.

Instead of just reissuing the original, the team is upgrading most of its features to the delight of fans and collectors alike. Since this is Xeric we’re talking about, traditional horology is not exactly their cup of tea. The Soloscope II might seem difficult to read at first, but you’ll quickly learn how.

The square 46 mm hand-finished 316L stainless-steel case has two sections both under a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. A single hand with halos on both ends highlights the minutes which are on two tracks. Users can tell the hours via the skeletonized wheel that or via the AM/PM indicator on the left window.

The Soloscope II uses a generous amount of Super-LumiNova for exceptional low-light visibility. Xeric is using a reliable Miyota 8217 automatic movement that boasts a 40-hour power reserve. The custom rotor design is also visible through the exhibition caseback. Only 999 examples will see production.

Images courtesy of Xeric