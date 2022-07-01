A reliable handheld torch always goes a long way when it comes to the outdoors or as survival gear. But when on the market for the brightest handheld flashlight out there, you can’t always just pick out the first thing you see or get carried away by false advertising. You have to be meticulous, so you can get your money’s worth. We’re dealing with an everyday utility tool after all. Thus, it must serve its purpose when the need arises. This is where Wuben comes in to ensure you only get the brightest torch light out there. We’re talking about the Wuben C2 and Wuben T1 Tactical Flashlight.

Both flashlights work great in the outdoors with their robust construction and rechargeable batteries. They also feel comfortable in the hands because of their portability. Best of all, they provide bright and wide illumination so you can see far off into the distance. But to better get to know these two flashlights, it’s best to break down their respective features.

The Wuben C2 LED flashlight provides a max output of 2000 lumens from its LUMINUS SST40 LED lamp with its longest beam throw at 358 meters. It boasts a built-in intelligent circuit that ensures there is constant current to improve the beam stability. This way, you won’t have to worry about low visibility in the dark. Great for the outdoors and for emergency use, this torch runs on a rechargeable 21700 Li-on battery that provides illumination for up to 300 hours. It is also compatible with a 18650 battery.

Best of all, when you find your phone, camera, or other handy gear running out of juice, this rechargeable flashlight easily turns into a power bank. It even packs a robust body with an IP68 waterproof shell that has passed the one-meter anti-drop test. It can withstand dust, dirt, and sand and is submersible in water up to 2 meters for an hour.

Moreover, you don’t have to toggle between light modes when you turn this powerful flashlight on because of its built-in memory function. It remembers the last brightness setting you chose. Speaking of brightness, it has Eco, Low, Medium, High, Turbo, and offers Strobe and SOS.

The Wuben C2 flashlight boasts a sleek silhouette and a rugged design with a textured body to ensure a good grip. It has a pocket clip for ease in use and a versatile tailcap that easily transforms it into a standing torch. It is portable at just 190g with its battery and 109g without battery and compact at 5.06” L x 1.14” D. Forget groping in the dark when you have need of it. Its “W” logo glows so you can easily spot it.

Now, the Wuben T1 Tactical Flashlight is more than just a very bright flashlight. It boasts a unique tail design that allows for quick switching between Tactical mode and Outdoor mode. A simple click on the tail switch lets you toggle between brightness settings for each mode. On the Tactical side, it has High and Low, and Outdoor provides Eco, Low, Medium, and High. Both modes have Strobe and SOS. Speaking of brightness, this powerful handheld torch can go as high as 2000 lumens from its LUMINUS SST40 LED lamp with a maximum beam throw of 498 meters.

As with the Wuben C2 flashlight, it runs on a USB-C rechargeable 18650 Li-ion battery with a 3100mAh power capacity. It can go for 100 hours of usage making it the ideal light to bring during camping, hiking, and hunting, and it’s even great as a self-defense tool. Since this is a tactical flashlight, it also comes with a heavy-duty body that can withstand dust, dirt, and sand and is resistant to drops up to 1.5 meters. Likewise, it is IP68-rated water-resistant and submersible in water up to two meters for up to an hour. It even comes with a mechanical seal for the USB charging port to protect it from dust or dirt.

Conveniently, the Wuben T1 Tactical Flashlight has visual color indicators that tell you when it’s time to recharge your battery. A full circle of blue light means you have up to 90% of power capacity while a red light warns you of a low battery. This LED flash light is also portable and operable with one hand at just 6.38” L x 1.57” D and weighs 215g and 165g with and without battery, respectively.

Exceptionally Strong Performance

Whether for indoor or outdoor use, both the Wuben C2 Flashlight and Wuben T1 Tactical Flashlight offer practical and fully functional features. They are useful tools that provide great visibility in the dark and are reliable during emergency situations. They are even built to last for many uses and are designed to effectively support you on your lighting needs. These are definitely among the brightest pocket flashlight on the market today.

