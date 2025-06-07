Surrounding yourself with nature’s wonders brings a sense of serenity to both the mind and body. It’s no wonder people often venture outdoors to relax and unwind. Australia’s Elsewhere Pods makes this possible in a luxurious way with its elegant and modern Beaufort Bushland Retreat house, located 20 minutes from Ballarat in the picturesque town of Beaufort, Victoria.

This tiny house based on a double-axle trailer already looks luxurious from the outside. It looks sleek with its titanium magnesium alloy frame in matte black finish and cedar interior. But the standout feature is the floor-to-ceiling high-performance double-glazed glass for seamless indoor and outdoor integration.

Expansive glazing surrounds the entirety of Beaufort Bushland Retreat, which spans 8 meters (26 feet) long. This allows for natural lighting and ventilation and lets you bask in the beauty of the surrounding Australian outback without stepping foot outside. But for some semblance of privacy, opaque glass was used for the bedroom and bathroom.

As with traditional tiny homes, this one adapts an open-plan layout with the bedroom and bathroom located on opposing ends. The latter is accessible via a sliding glass door. The bathroom has a shower, sink, and flushing toilet, while the bedroom has a sofa bed for two.

The home opens directly to the shared living, dining, and kitchen areas. The kitchen is basic and has a sink, generous cabinetry, and space for appliances. Beaufort Bushland Retreat is not ideal for permanent residence but would be great as a guest house, rental, office, or even as a yoga studio given its close proximity to nature.

Images courtesy of Elsewhere Pdds