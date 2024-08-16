Tiny homes on wheels are always a welcome option if you want a sustainable and cost-effective housing approach. Especially if you’re always on the move, then it’s the practical choice. You can opt to have them designed according to your lifestyle at a cheaper cost. If you have mobility issues, then you can always go for a single floor plan just like this bespoke Casuarina model from Evergreen Homes Australia.

Built on a triple-axle trailer, this house spans 8.4 meters long in its weatherboard exterior cladding. It opens to a 18-square-meter cleverly designed open interior that hosts the dining and living areas, as well as the private area.

The Casuarina home opens via a sliding glass door directly to the living room which has a sofa bed. This area doubles as sleeping space for guests and also comes with a wood-burning stove and ventilated by a ceiling fan. Just alongside the living room is the mini kitchen which is well-equipped despite its size.

It has a sink, a two-burner propane-powered stove, cabinets, an electric oven, and a dishwasher. Opposite the sink facing an operable glass window is a breakfast nook for two. Beside the table is a two-door refrigerator. This side of the home connects to the spacious bathroom which has a vanity sink, shelving, full-size shower, and space for washer/dryer.

Meanwhile, the opposite end hosts the high-ceilinged bedroom equipped with a double bed and plenty of storage space. The Casuarina home gets its power from a grid-based hookup with provisions for solar panels too to make it off-grid ready. Evergreen Homes Australia can change the design of this home to suit your needs.

