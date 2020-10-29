The “Star Wars” geek in some (all) of us would not hesitate to purchase this W&P mini lightsaber spatula set. It comes in a set of black and white colors with handles that pay homage to the cult classic Jedi weapon.

“Star Wars” remains a great conversation piece and marketing merchandise decades after George Lucas told the story of the Galaxy Far Far Away. You will certainly find the film franchise in mostly anything and everything from Star Wars-inspired shoes, ready to wear apparel, and toys. They are even in household or kitchen items just like W&P’s lightsaber spatula.

The company caters to the geek in every one of us and its “Star Wars” products are a collector’s item. You don’t necessarily have to use them if you don’t feel like it. They have silicone baking molds in the shape of the Death Star and the lightsaber. They also have a cookie-cutter set that includes the faces of Yoda, Darth Vader, C3PO, and a Stormtrooper. The mini lightsaber spatula set relieves the ultimate battle for the galaxy between the Resistance and the First Order with its unique carved handles.

These spatulas are made from silicone and steel and are dishwasher safe. They are versatile so you can use them for baking, cooking, and more. They have a nonstick surface and are both FDA and LFGB approved safe on food items. They are also practically lightweight at just 3.66 ounces. This makes the handling comfortable since you don’t feel like you’re actually carrying a weapon in your hand.

Images courtesy of W&P Store