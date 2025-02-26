Homecooked food is always the best and healthier option than dining out. But if you’re someone who leads a busy schedule, then cooking at home becomes a luxury. As such, slow cookers were made to fit our fast-paced lifestyle, ironic as it may sound. The Lehua slow cooker merges modern technology with traditional cooking methods inspired by the Hawaiian “Imu” underground oven pits.

This cooker enhances the aroma and taste of cooked food with a unique feature that borrows from the Hawaiian tradition of burying and covering large amounts of food in a pit for cooking. This process allows all the added ingredients to seep into the prepared meat, resulting in a flavorful and delicious dish.

Of course, modern times call for advanced measures. In this case, the Lehua slow cooker comes with a heat retention bag designed to hold natural aromatics like wood shavings, sand, dirt, or spices while the food cooks. These materials give the dish a unique fragrance and earthy flavors, the same effect as burying food in the ground. Likewise, the bag serves as a filter that prevents unclean or unhygienic materials from getting into the cooked food itself.

Unlike most slow cookers that come in big, round shapes similar to rice cookers, the Lehua comes in a geometric design with a removable cooking pot. The pot looks like those cylindrical lunch boxes, conveniently allowing for on-the-go meals after cooking. Meanwhile, the surface has rotary knobs for the timer and different cooking methods and a touch power button. It also comes in pastel colors for a modern and sleek addition to your kitchen.

Images courtesy of Julian Koebbe/Behance