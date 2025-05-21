The KitchenAid Go family just got bigger with the recent addition of the top down chopper and citrus juicer. Launched to make your kitchen cupboard less cluttered, the collection features cordless appliances that run on a removable battery.

The citrus juicer runs up to three hours and features a versatile reamer so it works with various sized fruits from tiny limes to big, juicy grapefruits without using attachments. It also has an auto-reversing motion to effectively squeeze every last drop. Then a precision spout smoothly pours the juice directly into the glass to prevent sticky tables or wasted drops.

Meanwhile, the top down chopper packs a strong and sharp stainless steel S blade that can chop, mix, blend, and even puree ingredients quickly and efficiently. It offers a twist-free-drop-in assembly and a one-touch control for a no-fuss meal prep. Press and hold the button for continuous run or tap for quick chops. It even comes with a lid for the bowl so you can put it directly in the fridge for storage.

Previously-released KitchenAid Go appliances include a hand mixer, a food chopper, a hand blender, a kitchen vacuum, and more. All these appliances share the same USB-C rechargeable battery, making them cost-efficient. The battery gives up to 20 minutes of continuous runtime depending on the machine.

A built-in LED indicator shows the remaining battery life and a full charge usually takes around three hours. You only need to buy your first KitchenAid Go appliance to get the battery but a spare one on standby wouldn’t hurt too.

Conveniently, the wireless feature makes these appliances highly portable. They can be used in outdoor adventures, in picnics, or anywhere in the kitchen or the home without worrying about finding a nearby electrical socket.

