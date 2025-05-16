Save yourself money and a trip to the cafe when you want barista-level cold brew with the Cumulus Machine. It serves three different iced coffee beverages with beautiful froth and crema at a touch of a button. In just 60 seconds, you get perfectly chilled Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew, and Cold Espresso.

This machine houses a compressor that chills room temperature water within 15 minutes of being added to the tank. This means you don’t need to add ice to your cold brew as drink comes out perfectly chilled. Likewise, you don’t have to worry about replacing nitrogen cartridges as it has its built-in patent-pending Cold Cloud technology that pulls nitrogen from the air to create bubbles.

This technology involves intense pressure, motion, and speed to introduce nitrogen to highly pressurized liquid, resulting in a remarkable frothy drink. Specifically, the Cumulus Machine makes the frothiest nitro cold brew you can imagine. It brews smooth, effervescent Nitro Cold Brew with a velvety mouthfeel and layers of flavor.

Forget the lengthy soaking process when making cold brew. This kitchen appliance brews it fresh and delivers clean and crips Cold Brew. As for Cold Espresso, it’s versatile enough to drink on its own or served with milk. It also makes a great affogato and a delectable foam-topped martini.

The only caveat is the Cumulus Machine only works with its own coffee capsules, which comes in different roast and coffee blend. You can use the capsule for any of the three brew options. This machine is available in two finishes: Carbon and Cream.

Images courtesy of Cumulus Coffee