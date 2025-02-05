Grinding seeds or beans manually is tiring, especially if your machine isn’t efficient. A tablespoon of ground black pepper or fine grounds for espresso calls for serious wrist work. MÄNNKITCHEN is here to help with its remarkable Pepper Cannon, which promises restaurant-quality cracked pepper and more at home.

You’d already know what to expect with a name like Pepper Cannon. It puts out a lot of pepper in just a few seconds. It produces 10x the output of top-rated pepper mills, offering 8 to over 60 mesh size ranges from coarse to finer than the pre-ground pepper sold in the grocery.

The Pepper Cannon features a double-bearing supported drive shaft that powers high-carbon stainless steel burrs. You get a consistent grind every time thanks to dual spring-plungers and detents that lock the grind adjuster at the bottom in place. This way, your grind size setting stays intact until you change it.

When it’s time to refill or change grounds, you can easily remove the top with a push of a button. There’s no need to tinker with the grind setting or make any adjustments. You can also pre-grind up to 1/3 cup of pepper into the base for easy one-hand seasoning.

Moreover, MÄNNKITCHEN built the Pepper Cannon like a tank to make it last for many uses. It’s milled from a solid chunk of Aerospace Grafe Aluminum anodized black for a durable, non-reactive, and easy-to-clean surface. Aside from pepper and coffee beans, this grinder works well on seeds too like fennel, rosemary, coriander, and more. But it isn’t advisable to use salt as it can eventually corrode the stainless steel intervals.

Images courtesy of MÄNNKITCHEN