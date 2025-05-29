Precision is key when it comes to baking — measuring ingredients accurately and baking according to the proper time and temperature yield to great results. Even professional bakers or chefs need to rely on a scale from time to time and not just on instinct. In this case, a scale that works for both dry and wet ingredients is a great help in the kitchen to make the workflow smooth and the SwitchScale by Joseph Joseph is a great choice.

Don’t you just find it a hassle when you have to switch from one bowl to another when measuring wet and dry ingredients on a digital scale. Not to mention the amount of washing you’d have to do after. This designer kitchen scale solves this concern with its nifty design.

The SwitchScale comes with a lid that also doubles as a measuring bowl. You can directly place items onto the scale with the lid flipped to its flat surface. This also allows you to use your own bowls. Meanwhile, turning the lid over to the opposite side reveals a hollowed space enough to hold ingredients.

Hence, the reversible lid creates two types of scale: a bowl scale for weighing loose ingredients and a platform scale for whole items. Conveniently, aside from weighing, it also offers an add function so you can measure multiple ingredients in the same bowl.

The SwitchScale has an LED display to show the weight and touch-sensitive controls lets you choose among the different metric and imperial measurements for your needs (gms / lbs / ozs / fl.ozs / mls). It can support a max capacity of 5kg / 176.4fl.oz / 11lb / 5000ml and is just a wipe-clean away for maintenance.

