Coolers are synonymous with camping, picnics at the park, backyard BBQ, or a day at the beach. It is a wonder to haul around regardless of weight and size because it offers storage for food and drinks. But oftentimes, they are made of plastic and this is where Wool Street’s Wooly Eco-Friendly Cooler beats the rest.

This camping gear brings sustainably to mind with its recyclable construction. Instead of plastic, it uses corrosion-resistant aluminum for its outer housing. It also uses bamboo for its side handle grips and natural rubber gasket. Meanwhile, stainless steel makes up its inner housing. Stainless steel is non-toxic because it does not produce chemicals when exposed to water. It is also known for its durability and is easy to clean.

Dubbed as the “world’s first recyclable cooler,” Wool Street’s Wooly Eco-Friendly Cooler uses 100% biodegradable material for its insulation. As its name entails, it uses wool to keep food and drinks frosty. Plus, sheep’s wool is antifungal and proven to absorb and neutralize harmful and odorous substances.

It even has a bamboo cutting board built right into its lid to use for chopping or serve food and a built-in sandwich tray. The cooler opens with a tackle-box-style hinge to support both cutting and retrieving of items stored inside.

Storage-wise, Wool Street’s Wooly Eco-Friendly Cooler can store 52 quarts. It can hold 78 cans of beer and keep items cold for a max of three days thanks to the wool insulation. It also comes with a side drainage hole compatible with a standard American garden hose to flush out melted ice easily. It may not be cooler with wheels, but it’s light enough at 18.3 lbs. and compact at 24.6″ L x 14.9″ W.

