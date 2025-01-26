Despite its name, there’s nothing tiny about the TinyPlex from Tiny House Listings. It’s a towable home but larger than most tiny houses on wheels because it has not just one but two homes. It’s a duplex, merged to form one large trailer, hence its name.

You would need to get a permit to tow this on public roads in the U.S. given its massive size. Founded on a large quint-axle trailer, it measures 40 feet long and 10 feet wide. It weighs approximately 20,000 pounds and uses heavy-duty 29-gauge metal siding and engineered roofing and ceilings, and all are maintenance-free.

The TinyPlex has two separate entrances, typical of duplex homes. This means each home has its own power and water hookups. Each unit measures 200 square feet with open-floor interiors in light-filled finishes, with the spaces maximized for a comfortable living experience.

A glazed door equipped with an electronic lock for added security opens directly to the living room and dining/kitchen. On one side propped against operable glass windows is a large sofa fronting the kitchenette on the opposite side. The kitchen has a two-burner induction cooktop, a 10.1 cu. ft. fridge, and a sink.

It also has space for a washer/dryer setup and butcher block countertops with a black finish. Likewise, a large floor-to-ceiling pantry provides ample storage options. Meanwhile, the bed on the TinyPlex is on the opposite end and is raised to give way for storage underneath and has an AC unit overhead. Beside it tucked in a little corner is the bathroom, which has a sink, a shower, and a flushing toilet. This house makes the perfect unit for Airbnb rentals, multi-generational living, a vacation home, or as ADU.

Images courtesy of Tiny House Listings