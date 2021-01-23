Technology is always evolving. What may be cutting-edge at one point would become a regular fixture in our daily lives. While TVs are still the main platform for visual entertainment, smartphones and tablets have practically taken over due to their portability. This is where small-form projectors can fill the gap. The SMASH from WooBloo dares to become your next go-to solution when you want a bigger screen anywhere and anytime.

Firstly, the SMASH is exactly what you think it is – a projector. However, the manufacturer makes it a point to tell us that this is not an ordinary one. Instead, WooBloo is equipping their gadget with smart features that promise superior connectivity and functionality. It comes in a two-tone shell with the bottom half wrapped with a fabric akin to most smart speakers available right now.

We’ve seen similar products from Anker and others, but this is the first with a built-in secondary 4-inch display. This works as a status screen and can display what you are wirelessly projecting from your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The controls are on the top section of the SMASH, which also sports a notification LED light strip.

Integrated Far-field microphones allow you to call on Alexa just like you would on an Amazon Echo device. The lower section of the assembly houses two speakers with passive radiators. Then there’s the HD projector that supports up to 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. As long as you have space, you can go up to 120 inches for that cinema vibe with SMASH. The built-in battery lasts up to 3 hours for video streaming and 30 hours of music playback only.

Images courtesy of WooBloo