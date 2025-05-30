Growing up with access to technology has its certainly has its ups and downs. However, experts agree it gives people an edge when it comes to the physical interaction with input devices such as mice and keyboards. Apart from ergonomics, manufacturers should also consider users afflicted with movement disorders. Thankfully, products like the OnCue are here to help.

While smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and others now rely on capacitive touch and voice commands, some still require a tactile press of a button. For example, computers (desktops/laptops/hybrids) typically need a mouse and keyboard. Thus, designer Alessandra Galli presents a unique solution for those with early to mid-stage Parkinson’s disease.

Someone who suffers from this progressive neurological disorder gradually loses control over their fine motor skills. Eventually, typing on a standard keyboard becomes extremely difficult due to tremors and bradykinesia. Meanwhile, the OnCue leverages visual and haptic feedback to hopefully make it easier for folks who depend on computers for all sorts of tasks.

The package includes a keyboard with a split form factor and an ortholinear key placement. This placement style encourages natural hand and arm posture with reduced finger fatigue. All edges of the keycaps are also raised to help keep the fingers from slipping.

Next are the wearable cuffs, which vibrate along with the keys with every actuation. You can likewise adjust the intensity of the haptics via an intuitive dial. Then there’s the backlit illumination that registers each press. The OnCue supports custom settings, so users can tweak it accordingly to their symptoms.

Images courtesy of Alessandra Galli