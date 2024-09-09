Using the right furniture is important when it comes to limited spaces. You can’t have a large table hugging all the space in the living room or kitchen, or else you’d have to tiptoe your way around it. This is where minimalist, yet fully-functional furniture pieces are a great option. The Flow Wall Desk takes this concept up a notch, literally, with its decorative design.

Designer Robert Van Embricqs created this everyday object “with a generalized user’s psychology in mind.” It’s a one-of-a-kind furniture that beautifully blends functionality with art. When not in use, it appears like a wooden wall art with its intricate silhouette.

Moreover, the Flow Wall Desk features a contemporary design that adapts to any space, making it ideal for use in private or public settings. Whether that be at home, in offices, libraries, hotels, coffee shops, and more. With just a simple twist, it elevates the space as it transforms into a floating desk.

Specifically placed exposed brass hinges allow its vertical elements to emerge from the wall like a caterpillar. These hinges establish a visual rhythm and make sure that the form follows its function. With a single turn by the hand around its axis, it transforms into a usable tabletop supported by wooden slats.

The Flow Wall Desk offers a comfortable seat-to-table height for the user, making it ideal for typing and writing. When not in use, it can simply be folded back on to the wall where it appears an intriguing piece of wall art.

Images courtesy of Robert Van Embricqs