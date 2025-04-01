Heaters provide warmth during winter but aren’t practical if you only want to warm your body as it can just hike up your energy bill. Electric blankets work wonders, but some scream “utility” in their design. Not the BOHEM heated blanket, which makes an elegant throw blanket on your couch.

It offers comfortable warmth in a bohemian-inspired design featuring a beautifully knitted fabric pattern instead of fleece, knotted fringes, and careful stitching for durability. Groenland Sustainable Living founders Aam Solleveld and Stefan Hoevenaar designed this electric blanket with wooly softness, so it feels good on the skin.

It measures 180 by 130 centimeters (5.9 feet by 4.2 feet), so you can cover yourself from head to toe— or comfortably share the warmth with another. Unlike battery-powered blankets, the BOHEM uses proven safe and reliable embedded copper coil technology commonly used in car seats and therapeutic pads.

It is sustainably made with a much smaller footprint that uses up to 40% less energy than battery-powered blankets. It offers nine levels of warmth, lets you set up the warmth duration from one to nine hours, and shuts down automatically for peace of mind.

Moreover, the BOHEM heated blanket doesn’t require recharging. Instead, it draws consistent power directly from the wall for efficient heating performance. The entire surface warms evenly in under five minutes. It is also machine washable; just unplug the controller from the blanket first. When it’s time to move from the couch to the bed, then just bring the blanket along. It’s better than turning on the heater in your house from one room to another.

Images courtesy of Groenland Sustainable Living