The Grovemade Desk takes functional furniture to the next level with its minimalist and stylish design. Its sleek silhouette packs organizational features to encourage efficient workflow.

At first glance it may look nothing more than an elegant piece of woodwork with metal stems. But a closer inspection reveals a discreet drawer that can hold most of your work essentials to keep your desk tidy. This way, the items are out of sight but still within easy reach. The merino-lined drawer opens quietly, smoothly, and effortlessly using invisible hardware.

It is also cantilevered so it doesn’t hit your knees upon opening. The drawer is expansive and easily accessible, featuring Grovemade’s much-loved organizational dividers to easily identify specific items. The Grovemade Desk can store a laptop and other office essentials like pens, a pair of scissors, tapes, erasers, notepads, and more.

Conveniently, this standing desk seamlessly integrates a cord management system into its frame underneath where the drawer is located. It keeps power cords, cables, and power adapters in one location so they don’t dangle aimlessly near your feet or knees. You can have just one extension cord plugged in to the wall.

For enhanced organization, the Grovemade Desk pairs elegantly with the Grovemade Desk Shelf. The shelf offers a dedicated spot for you to place a monitor or laptop on eye level. Likewise, Desk Pads from Grovemade offers grip surface for your gear to prevent them from accidentally slipping off the desk. Grovemade also offers other desk tools and accessories. The desk is available in walnut, oak, and maple.

Images courtesy of Grovemade