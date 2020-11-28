The Winnebago Ekko is not your ordinary RV as it is an “entirely new type of RV. It “combines the efficiency of a camper van, the added capacity of a Class C coach, and the enhanced capability of AWD” to make off-grid living feel like home.

This motorhome has an expansive real estate that can sleep four people without feeling cramped and crowded. The rear houses a couple of twin beds each with an under-bed drawer and wardrobe storage and a shared nightstand.

Meanwhile, the central part of the Winnebago Ekko houses the kitchen, dining area, and bath. The bathroom has a shower and a pivoting lavatory wall. In the kitchen, there is a pantry, refrigerator, sink, and a cooking area. A swivel, adjustable galley provides additional table space.

Moreover, at the front of the Winnebago Ekko are two chairs with fold-down tables. The pass-through gear garage is large enough to store a bicycle, an inflatable kayak, and other outdoor gear.

This RV boasts a 3.5L EcoBoost, a 31-gallon fuel tank, a 50-gallon freshwater tank, 310 horsepower, and 400 pound-ft. torque. Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping system, pre-collision braking, driver alert, and a blind spot monitoring system.

Moreover, the Winnebago Ekko is all-weather prepped and off-grid ready. It has dual-pane acrylic windows and multiple insulated exterior compartments. This RV uses three solar panels that provide 455-watts of power and a second alternator functions as a battery charger while lithium-ion batteries give additional energy. The tanks and water lines are inside to be safe and it has an all-season roof, walls, and floor insulation.

Images courtesy of Winnebago