Having a shot of espresso is a luxury when camping, hiking, or out in the great outdoors. It doesn’t seem feasible given all the materials and automation it needs. But COFFEEJACK V2 takes a more analog approach and packs down all its elements into one portable, cylindrical design.

Forget the bulky and heavy espresso machines. This ingenious product integrates the portafilter, the pressure valve, and more into one compact build. At first glance, it looks like a coffee grinder with a rotating hand-crack on top. But it uses that crank to build pressure to release perfectly brewed espresso complete with the crema.

COFFEEJACK V2 offers up to 10bars of pressure so the more power exerted on the crank the higher the pressure. This process pushes hot water through a built-in portafilter filled with espresso coffee grounds. Of course, you need to make sure there’s hot water and coffee grounds before doing all that cranking.

This device uses a High Torque Planetary Gearbox to easily reach 9+ Bar pressure needed for quality espresso by converting hand powered rotation into linear piston motion. The company says it delivers “full pressure profile control much like a commercial grade/lever espresso machine” at a fraction of the size.

Moreover, COFFEEJACK V2 doesn’t need a flat surface to operate. Its base easily attaches to its stainless steel tumbler for direct extraction, while its double-insulated wall keeps drinks hot for longer periods. It’s very small and lightweight, measuring just 8.4cm x 13cm and weighing approximately 1kg. It’s a non-electric, portable, and robust brewer for on-the-go espresso anytime and anywhere, even off the grid.

