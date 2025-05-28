Dragon Tiny Homes’ Fairfax tiny house design is perfect for a retreat, an Airbnb, office, or studio. Despite its compact space, it feels cozy and comfortable thanks to a well-executed interior design.

As with tiny homes, it too has an open-plan layout with 135 square feet (12.5 square meters) of living space in a shiplap finish. Each space maximizes functionality without sacrificing comfort. It’s still easy to move around the house’s entire 16-foot (4.8 meters) length.

The Fairfax tiny house features a robust steel frame with cement board siding for durability. The entrance leads directly to the kitchenette equipped with a stainless steel sink, quartz countertop, and ample cabinetry for storage.

Meanwhile, the living and sleeping areas are just off the kitchen. It can accommodate a queen-sized bed or a sofa bed. Then the bathroom offers a spacious 32″ shower, a standard flush toilet, and gold fixtures for a touch of luxury. Dragon Tiny Homes calls it a hotel room on wheels that rests on a custom-engineered double-axle trailer.

The Fairfax tiny house benefits from large bay windows for natural lighting and beautiful outside scenery. Thermal insulation comes via a mini-split heater and AC unit, while the propane instant water heater offers instant warmth.

Dragon Tiny Homes designed a cozy and stylish house that’s ideal for travelers looking for a relaxing place to stay. The kitchen is simple yet offers ample space for cooking and meal prep. The living space also ensures a comfortable lounging area. The house’s bright, minimalist, and practical layout is inviting to ensure a memorable stay for guests.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes