The Westwind Farm is an idyllic property that sits on over eight acres of land somewhere in North Salem, New York. Calling it a farmhouse is a disservice to its charming beauty. This place is a beauty inside and out.

Built in 2007, this house offers great sunrise and sunset views. It has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half-bathrooms, and nine fireplaces. The expansive manicured lawn has a pool, sports court, and outdoor summer kitchen. Meanwhile, the interior boasts luxurious furnishings of wood and french and paneled windows. It has well-equipped rooms that make it a great hideaway from the stress brought by the pandemic.

The Westwind Farm is a high-end and sophisticated country estate equipped with a chef’s kitchen and breakfast room with a brick fireplace. Multiple doors lead out to the screened porch that provides easy access to the pool and outdoor amenities.

This property even has a recreation area in the lower level where you can unwind and entertain guests. It has a gaming/billiards area, gym, bath, golf stimulator, media room, and a wine cellar.

The Westwind Farm is a sight to behold not only for its lush outdoor greenery but for its incredible colonial architecture. It boasts extensive millwork, custom cabinetry, wide-plank floors, french doors everywhere, gorgeous barn ceilings, and a wood-paneled office.

Moreover, this farmhouse even has a master suite and an extra room that can be used as an extra office, game room, or studio. Comfort is also paramount and the Westwind Farm offers central air conditioning and radiant heat.

Images courtesy of Luxury Portfolio