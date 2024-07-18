After closely following the first two exploits of a Portuguese woodworking studio, it’s finally time for the final entry in the series. MadeiGuincho unveils the Terra m3_Tiny House on Wheels as the third and last in a trio of retreats situated amidst a sprawling landscape of trees and shrubs. Like the others in the series, it’s also accessible in the Alentejo region.

This compact abode showcases the natural beauty of Portugal and promotes eco-friendly building practices. The shop ensures a cohesive aesthetic between all three of its projects. As such, the foundation of the Terra m3_Tiny House of Wheels is a double-axle trailer about 16.4 feet long. It likewise stands on a slope.

From the exterior, the facade opposite the slope is the main entrance of the vacation home. To make up for the modest living space within, MadeiGuincho outfits the structure with an outdoor deck. On the same level inside is a kitchen kitted adequately for basic food preparation.

A detachable ladder leads up to a small living room, where the former can be used to reach a cozy rooftop terrace. The sleeping area is right above the kitchen and features a low ceiling with a double bed. The Terra m3_Tiny House of Wheels is crafted primarily out of timber with cork cladding outside.

Large windows and additional glazing above maximize natural lighting until the sun goes down. To answer the call of nature, a bathroom on the ground floor has all the amenities you need. From there, another door leads to the deck. As the Terra m3_Tiny House of Wheels closes out this curated venture, let’s wait and see what MadeiGuincho comes up next.

Images courtesy of MadeiGuincho