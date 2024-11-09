Music streaming services may be the definitive way to listen to our favorite artists, but many still prefer physical media. Although digital formats have improved over the years, they can never hold a candle to analog, as noted by audiophiles. As such, vinyl records, in addition to turntables, have made a huge comeback. Meanwhile, a concept called the HAUF can potentially shake up the scene.

No matter how expensive or affordable the record player might be, it still follows a traditional design. These types of audio equipment are engineered to function in a horizontal orientation. It doesn’t matter if the components are premium or not as long as the turntable can effectively dampen vibrations.

With a market already saturated with options from the biggest names in the industry or startups, Faith Demirci defies mainstream expectations. Instead of the established norm, the HAUF touts a vertical form factor similar to some CD player models from the good old days.

Nevertheless, we have a few concerns regarding its layout given the offset location of the plinth. Not that it features one in a sense as the images suggest the records rely on a screw-down lock. Next is the tonearm, which is likely motorized to synchronize with the grooves of your vinyl.

It seems like the HAUF also incorporates speakers. It’s hinted at by the fabric section to the left of the front panel. Sliders at the bottom control the cue, volume, and speed (33 rpm/45 rpm), while a single button at the lower right corner could be the on/off switch. The body flaunts a white/gray colorway with a wooden base and rubber feet.

Images courtesy of Faith Demirci/Behance