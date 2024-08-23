The ubiquity of virtual reality hardware these days means more people can now afford to engage in the experience. Some units require a powerful rig to run, but standalone models like the Meta Quest 3 do not. Immersion is what draws us to platforms like this, but we believe there is still room for improvement. The Roto VR Explorer might just be the missing piece.

As it stands right now, most VR headsets rely on video, audio, and controller haptics to make players feel they’re in the middle of the action. Some folks prefer to stand up, while some of us choose to sit down. However, reports tell us most users pick the latter for comfort and overall safety.

Roto caters to the demographic who are after the stability a chair provides. However, they also understand the occasional need to swivel around and view what’s around us. Thus, the VR Explorer features a powerful motor to help it turn smoothly up to 360 degrees.

Engineered from the ground up with native support for the Meta Quest series, it detects head movement and automatically repositions the body. Furthermore, it can synchronize with the audio output to generate vibrations. These will augment the force feedback from the controllers.

“Powered by strong haptics, sound is re-imagined as visceral sensations that literally bring content to life, delivering a more immersive experience,” writes Roto. The VR Explorer is likewise getting an upgrade package dubbed the PRO. It includes armrests, a headrest, and a seat back.

Images courtesy of Roto