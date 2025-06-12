Nature is a treasure trove of ideas for designers, artists, architects, teachers, and more. Its wonders offer inspirating insights and limitless creative concepts. But it takes a perceptive mind to bring these outside wonders indoors, into our living spaces, just like what designer Fumie Shibata did with her Bamboo Forest Glass Lighting for BROKIS.

There’s a certain tranquility watching a bamboo grove swaying gently in the wind, the trees’ slender stalks barely breaking. Shibata’s creation brings serenity into any living space, with the lights providing ambient illumination.

But the irony is not lost here. Whereas bamboo stalks are bendy and flexible, the Bamboo Forest lighting is fragile and breakable. Hardly bendable because of its glass construction, but designed according to the vertical contours of these stately trees.

The hand-sculpted glass mimics the shape of bamboo stalks, complete with the typical nodal ring where the material thickens and creates a soft accent in the form of subtle shadows. There are different sizes and varying positions of the node on the stalks. But when grouped together in one setting, the Bamboo Forest glass light transforms the space into a soothing sanctuary that replicates the tranquility of a bamboo grove.

Meanwhile, the innovative BROKIS connector enhances the overall variability of the lights by simplifying installation (especially on large sets), maintenance and cleaning. The Bamboo Forest glass light comes in six different variants. It can be used as a single light source or combined to create unique accent lighting in interior spaces.

Images courtesy of Fumie Shibata/Brokis